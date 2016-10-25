Mohamed Saleh, Mandera’s regional commander, said Tuesday that gunmen from Somali-based extremist group al-Shabab are suspected of carrying out the attack on the Bisharo Guest House.

A Kenyan official says 12 people were killed in an extremist attack targeting non-Muslims in Mandera County near the Somali border.

Al-Shabab has vowed retribution on Kenya for sending troops into Somalia since 2011 to fight the militants who are waging an insurgency against Somalia’s weak, Western-backed government. Kenyan security forces have managed to stop the wave al-Shabab’s attacks in major cities in Kenya that have killed hundreds.