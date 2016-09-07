An Australian man smuggling 1.1 kg (2.4 pounds) cocaine in his stomach admitted to the police at Sydney airport that he was carrying drugs.

The man, 48, sitting on a nine-hour flight from Thailand to Australia had 110 bags of drugs hidden in his digestive tract, CNN reported.

The man, who lives in Thailand, had passed a baggage examination when he told the police that he had ingested those packets.

Later, the man passed 46 pellets containing about 460 grams of cocaine (one pound) on being taken into custody.

Authorities then took the man to hospital, where other 64 pellets were removed.

“Importing drugs internally is extremely dangerous as it can lead to serious health risks and even death,” Australian Border Force Organised Crime Branch Acting Commander Lesley Dalton said in a statement.

Dalton said the bizarre incident demonstrated the “dangerous” lengths to which people go to smuggle drugs.