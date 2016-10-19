Her natural face — which he could not recognise — emerged after she had a swim.

A newly-wed man in the United Arab Emirates has divorced his wife saying he could not recognise her when he saw her natural face for the first time after her make-up got washed off when she went for swimming.

The Arab couple went swimming at the Al Mamzar beach in Sharjah in the UAE after the 34-year-old man saw his 28-year-old wife’s “features change” as her makeup washed off, said a psychologist who counselled the unidentified woman.

‘Not as pretty’

The husband believed she did not look as pretty as before the wedding and accused her of deceiving him by using so many cosmetics, including fake eyelashes, the Gulf News reported.

Dr. Abdul Aziz Asaf, consultant psychologist, said his clinic received a request from the woman to help her overcome her psychological suffering after her divorce.

The groom said he could not recognise his wife after the make-up was gone. The bride wore artificial eyelashes and had undergone cosmetic surgeries before the marriage.

The bride said she intended to tell her husband the truth about her but it was too late, Dr. Asaf said.

Patch-up attempts failed

“The groom immediately divorced his bride and refused any attempt to reunite them again,” he said.