International

Stockholm attack: arrested man is suspected culprit, say police

A turned-over ‘Stockholmslejon,’ a concrete traffic stopper, is seen outside the roped-off area next to department store Ahlens after a suspected terror attack on Drottninggatan Street in central Stockholm, Sweden, on April 8, 2017.   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

more-in

Say there can be other people who are associated with him, explosives reportedly found

The man arrested on Friday in relation to the attack in the centre of Stockholm is suspected of being the driver of the truck that killed four people, police said on Saturday.

“The person in question has been arrested as the culprit ... in this case the driver,” police spokesman Lars Bystrom said.

There may be others also

“Then, there can be other people who are associated with him, but we do not know that at the current time,” he said

The man was detained in a northern Stockholm suburb on Friday and later arrested on suspicion of having committed a terror crime.

Meanwhile, police have found explosives in the truck used in the attack, Swedish television said on Saturday citing multiple unnamed police sources.

Swedish public broadcaster SVT said police found a bag containing explosives.

 

Post a Comment
More In International
arrest
police
act of terror
Sweden
Related Articles
Four killed in terror attack in Stockholm
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 8, 2017 3:40:24 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/international/man-arrested-over-stockholm-deaths-suspected-driver-of-truck-police/article17892070.ece

© The Hindu