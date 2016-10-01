The Maldives has urged SAARC members to create an environment conducive to holding the 19th summit at an early date.

The appeal comes after some SAARC countries expressed their inability to attend the summit scheduled for November 9 and 10 in Islamabad because of terrorism and threats to regional and international peace. A statement from the Maldivian Foreign Ministry said: “The Maldives condemns international terrorism, especially those originating from outside.”

The neighbouring Sri Lanka has expressed regret over the recent developments and said the environment was “not conducive” to holding the summit.

Meanwhile, the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP), led by the former President Mohamed Naheed, said it was “deeply saddened” by the loss of Indian soldiers in the recent terror attack. It lauded India for its “continued restraint and measured response.”

It said cross-border terrorism posed a great threat to the region. Pakistan must combat and delegitimise terror groups in the region.