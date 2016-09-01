Malaysian police said Wednesday they had foiled possible attacks on the eve of the country’s Independence Day with the detention of three suspected Islamic State (IS) members.

National police chief Khalid Abu Bakar said the three men had planned to attack entertainment centres in Kuala Lumpur, a Hindu temple in Batu caves that is also a popular tourist destination and police stations with grenades or firearms on Tuesday.

Mr. Khalid said the men had received orders to launch attacks from Muhammad Wanndy Muhammad Jedi, a Malaysian fighting with the IS in Syria.