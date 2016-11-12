The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said "a destructive pacific-wide tsunami is not expected".

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 struck off the coast of Japan, 65 km east-northeast of the city of Sendai, at 6:43 a.m. on Saturday, Japan time, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said no tsunami warning had been posted. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said “a destructive pacific-wide tsunami is not expected”.