London theatre receives 20 claims of inappropriate behaviour against Kevin Spacey

London’s Old Vic theatre says it has received allegations of “a range of inappropriate behaviour” against Kevin Spacey.

The theatre said on November 16 the 20 allegations deal with incidents between 1995 and 2013. The allegations follow an investigation that a law firm began in October, at the request of the theatre, amid reports being circulated about Mr. Spacey’s behaviour while artistic director.

Long a leading light in theatre and film, Mr. Spacey is one of the biggest names to lose work and standing in Hollywood since The New York Times and The New Yorker detailed sexual harassment and abuse allegations against film mogul Harvey Weinstein earlier this year. The reports saw allegations surface across the industry.

Mr. Spacey has also been fired from House of Cards and dropped by his talent agency and publicist.