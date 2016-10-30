The statement, however, did not provide the details of the air strikes and was silent on whether international coalition was involved in the operation.

At least 19 Lashkar-e-Taiba militants were killed and eight others wounded in the airstrikes in Dangam district of eastern Kunar province, bordering Pakistan, Afghan government said on Sunday, signalling a major crackdown on the terror group operating from across the border.

The airstrikes in Airogoi village in Dangam district last evening also destroyed one BM—1 rocket launcher and one machine gun belonging to the Pakistan-based terror group, the Afghan Ministry of Interior said in a brief statement.

“19 members of Lashkar-e-Taiba were killed and eight others were wounded,” the statement said.

A major operation is underway in Dangam district to clear the area from the presence of terrorist groups, it added.

The statement, however, did not provide the details of the air strikes and was silent on whether international coalition was involved in the operation.

The action against the terror group comes as local officials in neighboring Nuristan province said in mid-2014 that LeT is attempting to establish bases in eastern parts of Afghanistan, Khaama news reported.

“The officials further added that over 100 LeT militants were deployed in Nuristan province in an attempt to set up training camps in Kamdish district,” it said.

The group, one of the largest and most proficient of the Kashmir-focused militant groups, was accused of coordinating and carrying out attack on Indian consulate in western Herat province of Afghanistan in 2014, it added.

Last month, Afghanistan’s Vice President Sarwar Danesh had accused Pakistan of waging an “undeclared war” on its people by plotting “merciless” terror attacks and training and financing groups like the Taliban and Haqqani network.

Speaking at the UN General Assembly, Mr. Danesh had said the “Taliban and Haqqani network are trained, equipped and financed” in Pakistan.

He had said more than 10 Pakistan-based terrorist groups were creating obstacles for state-building efforts and preventing the establishment of peace and stability in Afghanistan.