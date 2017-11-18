Lebanese PM Saad Hariri lands in Paris, says he wasn’t Saudi prisoner

This video grab taken from Lebanese TV station LBCI shows the Paris residence of Lebanon Prime Minister Saad Hariri.

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri has arrived in France from Saudi Arabia, where his resignation announcement two weeks ago sparked accusations that he was being held there against his will.

A source close to Mr. Hariri confirmed he had landed after flying in overnight from Riyadh, while Lebanese TV station LBCI showed live images of the premier and his wife arriving at their Paris residence.

Mr. Hariri was speaking on the telephone as he entered the property, with media held at a distance under tight security.

An airport source said Mr. Hariri landed at Le Bourget airport outside Paris at 6 a.m. GMT (11.30 a.m. IST) on November 18.

He is in Paris at the invitation of France's President Emmanuel Macron, who is attempting to help broker a solution to a political crisis that has raised fears over Lebanon's fragile democracy.

Before leaving Riyadh, Mr. Hariri dismissed as “rumours” reports about his alleged detention in the kingdom. In a tweet, he insisted his stay in Saudi Arabia was to consult with officials there on the future of Lebanon and its relations with its Arab neighbors.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun refused to accept it, accusing the Saudis of holding him against his will. Many Lebanese saw it as a sign the Sunni kingdom the Prime Minister’s chief ally had decided to drag tiny Lebanon into its feud with the region’s other powerhouse, the predominantly Shia Iran.

In his televised announcement, Mr. Hariri cited Iran and Hezbollah for meddling in Arab countries, particularly Saudi Arabia. He also said he was afraid for his life.

Shortly before he left Riyadh, Saudi Arabia asked its citizens for the second time in less than two weeks to leave Lebanon “as soon as possible” given the “circumstances” there. That raised fears of more punitive actions to come.

Mr. Macron said Mr. Hariri will be received “with the honours due a prime minister,” even though he has announced his resignation, since Lebanon hasn’t yet recognised it.

The Hariris have long-standing ties to France, Lebanon’s onetime colonial ruler.

Mr. Hariri and his wife Lara are due to meet Mr. Macron at noon.