Lebanon to hold first parliamentary polls in 9 years

In this May 8, 2016 file photo, Lebanon’s Interior Minister Nohad Machnouk talks after closing the polling stations during municipal elections in the Interior Ministry in Beirut. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

more-in

Lebanon is to hold its first parliamentary elections in nine years on May 6 next year, the media reported.

Citing Lebanese news agency NNA, Efe news reported on Friday that Interior Minister Nohad Machnouk signed the decree, which still requires approval from the government.

Under the provisional schedule, members of the Lebanese diaspora — who are being allowed to vote for the first time — will cast their ballots during the period April 22-27, according to NNA.

Instability put off polls

Parliamentary elections have been postponed repeatedly due to political instability.

Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil said late last month that 92,810 candidates would take part in the next elections, but he didn’t mention a date.

The setting of a date for the ballot comes after Prime Minister Saad Hariri suspended the resignation he had announced in Riyadh.