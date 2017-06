more-in

Landslides triggered by heavy rains have killed at least 25 people in Bangladesh, authorities said on Tuesday.

A depression in the Bay of Bengal influenced the weather all over the country on Monday, bringing about incessant rainfall which inundated Dhaka and Chittagong cities.

Ten people were killed in Rangamati, seven in Bandarban and eight in Chittagong, The Daily Star quoted a medic as saying. Many among them were women and children.