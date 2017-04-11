Jadhav can appeal against death sentence to army chief, President: Pakistan Defence Minister

more-in

Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Tuesday said former Indian naval officer Kulbushan Jadhav, awarded the death sentence on Monday for alleged espionage activity, can appeal against his sentence to army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and President Mamnoon Hussain.

Addressing the Senate on Kulbushan conviction by a military court, Mr. Asif said Jadhav acted on behalf of the Government of India and there was no doubt that he was involved in subversive activities, working for India’s external intelligence agency, R&AW.

The Minister asserted that Pakistan will not bow before any pressure on the issue.

The sentencing of Jadhav (46), was confirmed by army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa after the Field General Court Martial (FGCM) found him guilty of “all the charges”, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military’s media wing.

Indian embassy officials have been repeatedly refused access to Jadhav throughout the trial process.