Kremlin snubs Tillerson

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks during his meeting with Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir at the State Department in Washington, on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: AP

The Kremlin said on Monday that U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will not meet President Vladimir Putin when he visits Moscow on Wednesday, a move that could point to tensions over a U.S. missile attack on a Syrian air base last week.

John Kerry, Mr. Tillerson’s predecessor, often met Mr. Putin as well as the Russian Foreign Minister when he visited Moscow, and Mr. Putin granted several audiences to the Texan when he ran oil company Exxon Mobil before taking his current job.

But Mr. Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, told reporters on Monday that no such meeting was planned, suggesting Mr. Tillerson will follow strict diplomatic protocol and only meet his direct counterpart, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Mr. Peskov did not say why Mr. Putin was not planning to receive Mr. Tillerson.

