Korean martial art hapkido takes baby steps in India

Although not as well-known as the kung fu, karate and judo styles of martial art, the Korean hapkido is slowly but surely catching on in India — with the fifth edition of a national-level championship having concluded last week.

One of the people working to popularise this sport in India is Hapkido Association of India founder Tarsem Sharma.

The self-defence technique, which originated in Korea after the Second World War, was developed by Choi Yong-Sool, and is believed to have evolved from a Japanese martial art called daito-ryu jujutsu. Grappling, throwing, ground-fighting and joint locks are all part of Hapkido.

Mr. Sharma, an expert in taekwondo — another Korean martial art — was introduced to hapkido when he came into contact with its world federation chief, Grand Master Bermas Kim of South Korea, and Asian federation president Mohammed Raza of Iran on the Internet.

The duo invited him to the Asian Championships held in 2013 where Mr. Sharma became intrigued with the sport.

On his return to India, Mr. Sharma roped in several taekwondo practitioners to set up a national body for hapkido.

“I represented India as a team leader at the Asian Hapkido Games in Iran in 2013. The idea of bringing this art to our country came from there. It has techniques related to acupressure and physiotherapy which made me take more interest in it,” said Mr. Sharma. The sport has slowly achieved a level of recognition. “We have got an appreciation certificate from IOA (Indian Olympic Association) and are also in talks with the School Games Federation of India to include the discipline.”