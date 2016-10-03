Kim Kardashian's husband Kanye West abruptly ends performance in New York, citing family emergency.

Kim Kardashian West was held at gunpoint by masked men in her Paris hotel room on Sunday, CNN said, prompting her husband, rapper Kanye West, to abruptly end a performance in New York, citing a family emergency. Reports later revealed that Kardashian was robbed by five masked men at around 3 am. Jewellery worth millions of dollars were allegedly stolen from her.

“Kim Kardashian West was held up at gunpoint inside her Paris hotel room this evening by two armed masked men dressed as police officers,” Kardashian West's spokeswoman, Ina Treciokas, said in a statement reported by CNN.

“She is badly shaken but physically unharmed,” the statement added.

Kanye West left his set early at the Meadows Festival in New York.

“I'm sorry I have a family emergency, I have to stop the show,” West said in video footage posted on Twitter by fans who were filming the performance in the New York borough of Queens.

West had been on stage for just under an hour when he said he had to leave. He did not specify the nature of the emergency.

Kardashian West, as well as her sisters Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian have been in Paris, Billboard magazine reported on its web site, citing their recent Snapchat posts. Kardashian has been a fixture at Paris Fashion Week, which was being held in recent days.

Fan reaction on social media sites to West's departure was mixed, with some saying emergencies can happen to anyone, but others complaining they had paid $300 for tickets and didn't get their money's worth.