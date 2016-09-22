Russia and the United States faced off at the United Nations over the carnage in Syria on Wednesday, as air strikes pounded Aleppo for a third straight day following the collapse of a ceasefire.

Addressing the council, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry demanded that Russia force Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad to ground its air force, blamed for targeting hospitals and barrel-bombing civilians.

“I believe that to restore credibility to the process we must move forward to try to immediately ground all aircraft flying in those key areas in order to de-escalate the situation and to give a chance for humanitarian assistance to flow unimpeded,” Mr. Kerry said.

Moscow denies that Russian or Syrian planes carried out the strike on Monday on the aid convoy that killed 20 people, and a military spokesman said a coalition drone was in the area when it was destroyed.

Mr. Lavrov told the council that there would be “no more unilateral pauses” by Mr. Assad’s government forces, arguing that opposition fighters on the ground had used those ceasefires in the past to re-group.

Mr. Lavrov insisted that all sides must rein in rebel groups on the ground to ensure they comply with the ceasefire and said a list of terror groups not covered by the truce should be reviewed.

Meanwhile, the UN said on Wednesday it was ready resume humanitarian convoys.

“The preparation for these convoys has now resumed and we are ready to deliver aid to besieged and hard-to-reach areas as soon as possible,” the UN’s humanitarian office (OCHA) said in a statement. — AFP