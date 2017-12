more-in

Thirty people were killed and 16 injured early Sunday morning in a head-on collision between a bus and a lorry on a road in central Kenya, police said.

“We have 30 dead,” said Rift Valley traffic police chief Zero Arome of the 3a.m. (00.00 GMT) accident close to Nakuru town. “All the bodies have been removed from the wreckage and injured people taken to hospital.”