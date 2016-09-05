He is expected to announce his decision to step aside as chair of the influential Commons’ Home Affairs Committee on Tuesday

Britain’s longest serving Indian-origin Labour MP Keith Vaz faces a possible investigation by the House of Commons standards watchdog after a newspaper claimed that he had paid for male prostitutes.

Vaz, 59, who is expected to announce his decision to step aside as chair of the influential Commons’ Home Affairs Committee on Tuesday, is to be referred to the U.K.’s Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards, Kathryn Hudson, by Conservative MP Andrew Bridgen.

“We need a full police and criminal investigation into Mr. Vaz’s affairs. I think we need the Parliamentary Standards investigation...at the end of the day I think Mr. Vaz has historically and is now currently bringing Parliament into disrepute and I don’t think he is a fit and proper person to be a Member of Parliament,” Mr. Bridgen said.

Vaz, who is married and has two children, is alleged to have met two male prostitutes from eastern Europe at his London flat last month, according to Sunday Mirror.

He is alleged to have told the escorts to bring a drug known as “poppers” and is also quoted as discussing the possibility of paying for cocaine at a future meeting, but added that he would not take the drug himself.

“It should be treated as a private matter. He is going to meet the Home Affairs Committee and discuss with them what his role will be in the future. I’m not sure what that decision will be but I leave it to him to decide on that,” said Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn, who appeared to indicate the party had no intention to take any further action against Vaz.

“Well, he hasn’t committed any crime that I know of. As far as I’m aware it is a private matter, and I will obviously be talking to Keith,” Mr. Corbyn told the Evening Standard when asked if he would want Vaz to remain within the party fold.

While Vaz has indicated his decision to “step aside” from the role, a formal announcement on whether this is a temporary or permanent move is expected only on Tuesday.