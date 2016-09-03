The Central Asian country has plunged into the greatest period of uncertainty as he has no sons.

Uzbekistan bade farewell to President Islam Karimov at a high-security funeral on Saturday, after his death plunged the country into the greatest period of uncertainty in its post-Soviet history with no clear successor to the iron-fisted ruler.

Mr. Karimov (78) was pronounced dead late on Friday after he suffered a stroke last weekend and fell into a coma, authorities said, following days of speculation that officials were delaying making his death public.

3-day mourning

The Islamic funeral for the strongman — who dominated the ex-Soviet nation for some 27 years — was being held in his home city of Samarkand, south-western Uzbekistan, on Saturday and the country will begin three days of mourning.

An AFP journalist in the famed Silk Road city — which houses the mausoleum of feared 14th century warlord Tamerlane — said police had cordoned off the centre and were not letting ordinary citizens or cars through.

Brutal, savage despot

Despite his brutal quarter-century rule, which earned him a reputation abroad as one of the region’s most savage despots who ruthlessly stamped out opposition, people in Mr. Karimov’s hometown mourned his passing and some youths wore black clothes.

“When we found out about his death, all my family — my wife, my son’s wife, the children — we were all crying, we couldn’t believe it,” one local man, 58, told AFP, refusing to give his name. “It is a great loss for every Uzbek. He made out country free and developed.”

State television in the tightly-controlled nation earlier reported the coffin had arrived by plane in Samarkand accompanied by Mr. Karimov’s widow and younger daughter.

Droves line the road

Crowds of people had earlier reportedly lined the road to watch and throw flowers at the cortege as it drove through the capital Tashkent.

Authorities said Mr. Karimov’s coffin would be displayed in a city square for people to pay their last respects before he is buried in a nearby cemetery later Saturday next to other family members.

Eyewitnesses told AFP that they had seen the vehicles carrying the coffin head towards Samarkand’s UNESCO World Heritage site centre but that the event was open only to guests with official invitations.

Medvedev among those to attend funeral

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev flew in for the funeral, along with leaders from former Soviet republics including Tajik President Emomali Rakhmon, Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov and the Prime Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Belarus and Kazakhstan.

Loyalist Prime Minister Shavkat Mirziyoyev heads the organising committee for the funeral, in a sign that he could be the frontrunner to take over long-term from Karimov.

Under Uzbek law, senate head Nigmatulla Yuldashev has now become acting President until early elections are held.