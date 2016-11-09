Winning crucial States, tycoon looks all set to be next President.

The election should have been called and the fireworks should have begun by now, as it is nearing midnight on the east coast. Barack Obama was declared winner at 11 pm in 2012.

But the night is set to be long and tense in America as Republican candidate Donald Trump is outperforming predictions and punditry, having already won the crucial States of Florida and North Carolina. He has established a lead in another, Michigan. Mr. Trump could well be on his way to be elected the 45th President of the U.S.

The atmosphere at New York Hilton Midtown where Mr. Trump has invited guests is increasingly jubilant, as more results and trends emerge the excitement.

Unbelievable, says Hillary backer

An earshot away in Manhattan — at West Side’s Jacob K. Javits Convention Center — supporters of Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton are taken aback by the turn of events, which has stunned them. “Unbelievable,” an Indian American donor who is at the Center told The Hindu by phone.