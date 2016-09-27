Call for justice: A protester with a picture of Jordanian writer Nahed Hattar, during a sit-in on Monday.

Jordan’s judiciary on Monday slapped a media blackout on the murder of a Christian writer who was gunned down outside an Amman court where he faced charges over an anti-Islam cartoon.

The information ministry said the aim was to preserve “the secrecy of the investigation” and that the blackout applied to both social and traditional media.

Nahed Hattar was hit by three bullets before the alleged assassin was arrested at the scene of Sunday’s shooting in Amman’s central Abdali district, official media said.

The gunman, identified as a 49-year-old Jordanian, gave himself up to police, a security source said.

A judicial source said on Sunday that the assailant was remanded for 15 days and charged with premeditated murder, meaning that he could face the death penalty if convicted. The suspect had acted alone and was not linked to any “terrorist” group, a source close to his interrogation said, asking not to be named. Hattar faced charges over a cartoon posted on his Facebook page

Also, protesters called on Monday for Jordan’s government to resign over its failure to prevent the murder.

Hattar’s family has so far refused to collect his body for burial, charging that authorities were warned of threats to his life and had failed to act.