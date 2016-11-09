China and Pakistan planned to set up a joint counter-terrorism command system even as they held a bilateral anti-terrorism exercise, state media reported on Tuesday.

Their joint military exercise was carried out in a border region and involved elite commandos from both special forces, state-run China Radio International (CRI) reported.

The report quoted Rehang Aiming, a senior officer with the Chinese special forces, as saying that the troops also held in-depth discussion on a joint counter-terrorism command system.

“The Chinese and Pakistani forces have conducted in-depth and detailed communication regarding the subjects of construction of a counter-terrorism command system and use of tactics,” he said. — PTI