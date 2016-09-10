Turkey’s state-run news agency says the imprisoned leader of the Kurdish rebels will be allowed to meet with family during an upcoming Islamic holiday.

The Anadolu Agency reported Saturday that Abdullah Ocalan, leader of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party or PKK, has been granted permission to see his brother during Eid al—Adha.

The festival started on Saturday, but the visit’s timing was classified.

Mr. Ocalan’s last visitors, in April, were members of the Council of Europe’s Committee for the Prevention of Torture.

Last week, the pro-Kurdish party warned that “tensions would escalate further,” if Mr. Ocalan were not heard from soon.