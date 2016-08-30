Waseem Akhta took oath as Karachi’s Mayor after the Sindh High Court allowed him to attend the ceremony..

Waseem Akhtar, a jailed leader of Muttahida-e-Qaumi Movement (MQM) in Pakistan, on Tuesday took oath as Karachi’s Mayor after the Sindh High Court allowed him to attend the ceremony.

The oath-taking ceremony, which was attended by foreign diplomats, businessmen and political leaders, was delayed for nearly two-and-half-hours as Sindh High Court heard and dismissed at least two petitions challenging the right of Mr. Akhtar to take oath.

Mr. Akhtar (60) was brought from the Central jail and took oath along with his deputy Arshad Vohra. Karachi has not had a Mayor since 2010 when Mustafa Kamal completed his five-year term.