‘Unclear if the situation warranted a shooting, as there was no robbery or organised attack’

Sri Lanka’s police chief has admitted to “shortcomings” in police conduct in the alleged shooting of two Jaffna University students earlier this month.

Observing that it was unclear whether the situation warranted a shooting, as there was no robbery, an organised attack or life threatening incident, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Pujith Jayasundara said: “It was a clear breach of discipline,” according to state-run newspaper Daily News. “The officers also failed to immediately report the incident and this is a grave mistake,” he added.

Five policemen held



Mr. Jayasundara’s comments come a week after two students of Jaffna University were shot dead allegedly by policemen in Kankesanthurai, in the northern tip of Jaffna Peninsula. The Criminal Investigation Division, which began investigation on Friday, arrested and remanded five policemen in connection with the incident.

Following the incident, student protests broke out across the country. The Students Union of Jaffna University sought a fair investigation into the case, and urged the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka to intervene. On Tuesday, Tamil parties based in the North observed a hartal, shops remained closed.

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena, and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe have assured that the case would be investigated impartially.