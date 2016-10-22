Her father had earlier this month addressed an event organised by the Republican Hindu Coalition.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump will participate in a Diwali event in Virginia on October 26, in yet another attempt by his campaign to reach out to the Indian American community. Mr. Trump had earlier this month addressed an event organised by the Republican Hindu Coalition (RHA).

The Rajdhani Temple in Chantilly on the outskirts is one of the busiest in the Washington metropolitan area.

Familiarising with Indian ethos

Rajesh Gooty, a Hyderabad-born tech entrepreneur and organizer of the event, said the Diwali celebrations would give an opportunity for Ms. Trump to get some familiarity with the Indian culture.

“Like Christmas is celebrated by people of all sects, Diwali is celebrated by all Indians. Ivanka will get to witness some invocations, puja and Diwali gaiety. We are confident that she will be more familiar with India after this event and it will be greatly helpful when her father becomes the president,” he said.

She will interact with Indian tycoons

Ms. Trump has been an effective surrogate for her father, often being the soft face that overcomes the rough edges of Mr. Trump. Ms. Trump will also hold a 30-minuted interaction with 50 Indian entrepreneurs in the Washington metropolitan area. A new class of Indian entrepreneurs and IT professionals is challenging the domination of the Democratic Party among Indian Americans. Mr. Gooty is one of them, who believes the priorities of the Indian community – jobs and economy – are more aligned with the Republican Party.

“Mr. Trump is making a distinction between legal and illegal immigration. A lot of noise is being generated on the issue of immigration, preventing any informed debate on the issues, particularly during the campaign. Once the campaign is over, there will be a more balanced discussion. Comprehensive immigration reform is of importance for Indians too, and I am sure Mr. Trump will deal with it in its totality,” Mr. Gooty said.