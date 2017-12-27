Israel proposes to name train station after Trump

more-in

Israel wants to name a train station after U.S. President Donald Trump to thank him for recognising Jerusalem as its capital.

Transport Minister Israel Katz said on Wednesday that he had chosen a proposed subway stop near the Western Wall — right in the middle of the area that the Palestinians want as their own future capital. “I have decided to name the Western Wall station ... after U.S. President Donald Trump for his courageous and historic decision...” said Mr. Katz. The envisaged underground extension is still on the drawing board and a Transport Ministry spokeswoman said other departments still need to approve it.

The announcement was quickly condemned by Palestinian leaders. “The Israeli extremist government is trying to race against time to impose facts on the ground in the city of Jerusalem,” said Wasel Abu Youssef, a member of the Palestine Liberation Organisation.