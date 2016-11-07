The warning was carried in a seven-page manifesto, entitled ‘The Murtadd Vote’, USA Today reported.

The terror group Islamic State has called for a “slaughter” of American voters on Election Day (November 8) and urged Muslims not to participate in the democratic process, according to a U.S.-based terrorist monitoring group.

Rita Katz, director of the SITE Intelligence Group, said on Twitter that the threats appeared in an essay carried by the Islamic State’s Al Hayat media centre that declares militants “have come to slaughter you and smash your ballot boxes.”

The warning was carried in a seven-page manifesto, entitled ‘The Murtadd Vote’, USA Today reported. The essay, which used religious arguments to justify the attacks, also declared that there was no difference between the Republican and Democratic parties in their “policies against Islam and Muslims.”

Ms. Katz posted excerpts of the essay on Twitter, saying the IS was inciting attacks “in an attempt to disrupt the election process and gain media attention.”

The full essay, in English, includes a photograph of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, Democratic vice-presidential nominee Tim Kaine, and a photo of Khizr Khan, the father of a Muslim U.S. soldier killed in combat, holding a copy of the U.S. Constitution during his dramatic speech at the Democratic National Convention, the report said. The credibility of the threat, which identified New York, Virginia and Texas as locations, had not been established, an official told USA Today.