'They believe that he will lead America on a path of self-destruction and his presidency would be a powerful recruiting tool'.

Islamic State (IS) jihaists are rooting for Donald Trump to win the U.S. presidential polls as they believe that he will lead America on a path of self-destruction and his presidency would be a powerful recruiting tool, according to a report in Foreign Affairs magazine. The magazine cited interviews with IS supporters, recent defectors and social media analysis.

Earlier this month, an IS spokesman wrote on Telegram, “I ask Allah to deliver America to Trump.” Mr. Trump is “the perfect enemy”, said Tarek, a former IS fighter.

Another defector, Samer, said, “we were happy when Trump said bad things about Muslims because he makes it very clear that there are two teams in this battle: the Islamic team and the anti-Islamic team”.