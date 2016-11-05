Agency linked to the group says it was behind the attack, for which Ankara has blamed the Kurds

A news outlet linked to the Islamic State (IS) said its fighters staged a bombing that killed 11 people in southeastern Turkey, according to U.S.-based monitors, after Ankara blamed Kurdish militants for the attack.

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said Friday’s bombing was carried out by the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) which has regularly targeted security forces since ending a truce in 2015.

The early morning attack on a police headquarters in the Kurdish-majority of Diyarbakir left 11 people dead, including two police, and over 100 wounded.

The state-run Anadolu news agency said the toll rose to 11 on Saturday after two more civilian victims succumbed to their wounds.

The pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP) said six of its MPs, including its co-leaders, had narrowly escaped injury in the attack as they were being held in the police complex following their detention overnight.

The U.S.-based SITE Intelligence Group cited an “insider source” for the IS-affiliated Amaq news agency as saying that “Fighters from the Islamic State detonated an explosives-laden vehicle parked in front of a Turkish police headquarters in Diyarbakir in southeastern Turkey.”

If confirmed, the claim would be the first ever by IS for an attack in Turkey, although it has been blamed over the last year for a series of strikes against Kurdish activists, tourists and on Istanbul airport.

There has so far been no denial or claim of responsibility from the PKK.

In an audio message released earlier this week, IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi broke a nearly year-old silence to call for attacks against Turkey, as well as Saudi Arabia.

Ankara has troops stationed at a base just outside Mosul and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s escalating rhetoric has raised fears of an expanded Turkish military intervention in Iraq.

The HDP meanwhile said its co-leaders Selahattin Demirtas and Figen Yuksekdag as well as four other MPs had been brought to the police complex overnight after their detention early on Friday. It said in a statement Mr. Demirtas had been taken to court just before the attack and Mr. Yuksekdag was in the complex when it happened. The two co-leaders and 10 other HDP MPs have now been placed under arrest ahead of trial by the courts. — AFP