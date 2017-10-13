IS car bomb kills 18 in Syria

Relatives of victims of the car bomb attack react in Hasaka province, Syria, on October 13, 2017. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

A jihadist car bombing targeting displaced Syrians in the north-eastern province of Hasakeh on Thursday killed at least 18 people, including Kurdish security forces, a monitor said.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the attack was carried out by the Islamic State group.

“At least 18 people, including displaced persons and members of the Asayesh Kurdish security forces, were killed,” Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman said.

Two separate offensives targeting IS are under way in the eastern oil-rich province of Deir Ezzor, one by Russia-backed government forces and the other by US-backed Kurdish-Arab fighters known as the Syrian Democratic Forces.