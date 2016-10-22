Returning home: Civilians return to their village after it was liberated from Islamic State militants, south of Mosul in Qayyara, Iraq, on Saturday.

The Army’s 9th division enters Hamdaniyah, a town 20 km from Mosul; raises national flag

Iraqi forces pushed into a town near the Islamic State (IS)-held city of Mosul on Saturday after a wave of militant attacks in and around the northern city of Kirkuk set off more than 24 hours of heavy clashes.

U.S. Defence Secretary Ash Carter meanwhile arrived in Baghdad on an unannounced visit to meet with Iraqi commanders to discuss the offensive to retake Mosul, which the U.S. is supporting with air strikes and advisers on the ground.

The Iraqi Army said the 9th Division has pushed into the town of Hamdaniyah, also known as Qaraqosh and Bakhdida, and raised the flag over its central government compound, but the troops were likely still facing resistance in and around the town. Similar past announcements have often proved premature.

Two officers from the 9th Division confirmed troops had captured the government compound and raised the flag over it. The town is around 20 km from Mosul. Iraqi forces launched a wide-scale offensive earlier this week aimed at retaking Mosul, the country’s second largest city, which fell to IS in 2014. IS said it foiled an attack on Hamdaniyah and seized vehicles and weapons left by retreating Shia militiamen. The claim, carried by the extremist group’s Aamaq news agency, could not be confirmed. Iraqi forces retook the town of Bartella, around 15 km east of Mosul, earlier this week, but are still facing pockets of resistance in the area.

Meanwhile, the massive IS assault on targets in and around the northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk came to an end Saturday after a day and night of heavy clashes.

Brig. Gen. Khattab Omer of the Kirkuk police said all the attackers were killed or blew themselves up. The area around the provincial headquarters, where the fighting was heaviest, was quiet on Saturday morning.

Also, Nearly 1,000 people have been treated for breathing problems linked to toxic gases from a sulphur plant which Islamic State militants are suspected to have set on fire in Qayyara, a town south of Mosul, hospital sources said on Saturday. A sulphur plant caught fire earlier this week as the Iraqi Army dislodged IS fighters from the area of Mishraq, north of Qayyara.

The Qayyara West airfield is the main U.S. hub to support Iraqi-led operations to retake the city of Mosul from IS. There are about 5,000 U.S. troops in Iraq but the U.S. military has not disclosed the number of personnel at the airfield.— AP, Reuters