Iran sends food to Qatar amid Gulf dispute

Iran’s flag carrier is flying vegetables to Qatar after Arab nations cut land, sea and air routes to the energy-rich Gulf nation.

Iran Air spokesman Shahrokh Noushabadi told The Associated Press that a sixth planeload of vegetables will head to Qatar on Sunday. He said 90 tons of vegetables already have been sent. Mr. Noushabadi tells the AP the flights “will be continued based on demand.”

Iranian media meanwhile reported Sunday that three traditional dhow boats carrying some 350 tons of fruit are to leave for Qatar from the small Iranian port of Dayyer.

Saudi Arabia has sealed Qatar’s only land border, through which it had imported most of its food. Riyadh and its allies have severed ties with Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism and of being too close to Iran, charges denied by Doha.

Turkey has also stepped in to help Qatar, supplying the desert country with dairy products.