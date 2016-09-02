‘Siberia can be connected with Alaska, if an undersea tunnel is built across the Bering Strait’

China’s Belt and Road connectivity initiative, which bears a strong imprint of the Eurasian Land Corridor—a blueprint conceived by The Schiller Institute—should be followed by a World Land Bridge that will link North America with the New Silk Road, says the co-founder of a top think-tank.

In an exclusive interview with The Hindu, ahead of the G-20 summit in Hangzhou, Helga Zepp-LaRouche, the co-founder of The Schiller Institute (TSI), says the World Land Bridge is the natural sequel to the Eurasian Land Bridge, the mega-connectivity initiative to revive the ancient Silk Road in all its dimensions, including its lost cultural and civilisational attributes.

Undersea tunnel



“Siberia in Russia can be connected with Alaska, if we build an undersea tunnel across the Bering Strait. That would lay the foundation for a World Land Bridge. President Vladimir Putin of Russia is a strong supporter of this idea,” Ms. Zepp-LaRouche observed.

Ms. Zepp-LaRouche who was in China as part of the T-20 — a meeting of 20 global think tanks to brainstorm recommendations for the Hangzhou G-20 summit — stressed that international terrorism, mass migration to Europe and the refugee crisis cannot be resolved unless the destroyed societies of West Asia and North Africa are rebuilt in the spirit of the Abbasid period of Iraq.

“You have to rebuild this region, the countries that have been destroyed by war and this cannot be done just by any one country.” Ms. Zepp-LaRouche underscored that provisioning water would be a top priority to rebuild this arid region, premised on the judicious use of the most advanced aspects of nuclear energy, including floating nuclear reactors.

Rebuilding societies



“You need to build new cities, mirroring the great tradition of Baghdad of the Abbasid period. That is the only way to counter terrorism, because you have to give young people hope not tojoin Jihad. That is the path to resolve the refugee problem.” Ms. Zepp-LaRouche advocated better coordination among the leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) within the G-20framework, to achieve far-reaching results.

She highlighted that the energy committee of the BRICS must embark on a “crash programme” to develop thermonuclear fusion, to achieve long-term energy security, and reduce pressure on finite resources.

“Fusion power would give us energy security for a very long time, probably forever.” Recalling the emergence of the Eurasian Land Bridge concept, Ms. Zepp-La Rouche pointed out that the idea was triggered by the collapse of the Berlin wall, the economic distress of the Eastern European countries, and the crumbling of the former Soviet Union.

“When the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991, the most obvious thing was to enlarge this conception of connectivity by establishing development corridors linking the population and industry centres of Europe with those of Asia,” she said.

“We looked at the best routes; we saw the trans-Siberian railroads, as an obvious corridor line, the ancient silk road is another one, and then we connected other branches into India, so we enlarged this and called it the Eurasian Land Bridge proposal.”

“When in September 2013 President Xi Jinping in Kazakhstan announced the New Silk Road, we were extremely happy. But I have no idea if this was an independent Chinese initiative or we had something to do with it. Actually it does not even matter. Ideas are important because ideas are what change history.”