India’s silence on the recent developments in the Maldives is troubling, Hamid Abdul Ghafoor, a spokesperson of former President Mohamed Nasheed’s Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP), told The Hindu on Wednesday.

His comments come weeks after Mr. Nasheed secretly flew to Sri Lanka to hold discussions with other dissidents to possibly unseat President Abdullah Yameen.

“As a robust democracy right next door, you would think India would provide greater moral support to reinstate democracy in the Maldives,” said Mr. Ghafoor, who lives in Colombo in self-exile.

Mr. Nasheed, the first democratically elected president of the island nation, was convicted and jailed in the Maldives in 2015 on terrorism charges.

In an interview with The Hindu in London in March this year, Mr. Nasheed said India could play an important role in restoring democracy in the Maldives, but the appeasement of dictators was not the way to do it.

Arrest warrant



His party, the MDP, is now leading a coalition that is opposed to President Yameen. It was formed this June in London, where Mr. Nasheed sought asylum after he was granted permission to travel there for medical treatment.

Amid growing signs of dissent against President Yameen in Male, the Maldives government on Wednesday issued an arrest warrant for Mr. Nasheed.

“A court order (has been) issued for arrest of former president Mohamed Nasheed,” the government said in a statement.

“We are interested to know how the arrest might be executed, given he has political asylum in the U.K.,” MDP’s Mr. Ghafoor said. When contacted, Hisan Hussain, Mr. Nasheed’s lawyer in Male, declined comment.

The MDP, however, is confident of its electorate. “The time is ripe for change in the Maldives. Many who are disillusioned with President Yameen’s government are on our side now.”

China factor



Over the last few years, India has become increasingly wary of China’s growing presence in Sri Lanka and the Maldives.

Earlier this year at a press conference in London, Mr. Nasheed voiced criticism over President Yameen’s apparent pro-China tilt. However, New Delhi appears sceptical of Mr. Nasheed as well and is, according to sources, watching developments in Male closely.