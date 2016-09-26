An Indian-origin doctor from a U.K. sperm bank has launched a new mobile app for women who can browse and pick the right candidate online to father her child. Dr. Kamal Ahuja, scientific director of the London Sperm Bank, believes the app is the first-of-its-kind in the world.

The London Sperm Bank’s app — dubbed ‘order-a-daddy’ app by the newspaper — allows women to order sperm just as they would carry out any other online transaction.

It allows women to browse for potential fathers by choosing a donor with desired characteristics such as hair and eye colour or height.