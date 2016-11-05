Ro Khanna (40) is taking his third shot at winning the 17th Congressional District, with bigwigs putting their money on him.

California’s 17th Congressional District in the heart of Silicon Valley has a high concentration of Indian Americans, and it is likely to elect an Indian American member of U.S House of Representatives on Tuesday.

Forty-year old Ro Khanna is taking his third shot at winning the district, and this time he has established a marginal lead over Mike Honda – incumbent since 2001– three days ahead of polling. Both of them are Democrats, facing off in the general election after scoring the highest in the top-two primary system in the State. Mr. Khanna had come first in the primary.

Bigwigs bet on Ro

Should he win, Mr. Khanna will represent a district where Tesla, Apple, Intel, Yahoo and eBay are headquartered. Among the Silicon Valley figures who have put their money on Mr. Khanna – in many cases literally too – are investor Marc Andreessen, Yahoo’s Marissa Mayer, Salesforce’s Marc Benioff and Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg. Mr. Khanna had the backing of the tech community for his first two runs also, but what makes the difference this time is the support that he has obtained from the masses.

“Mr. Honda has managed to retain the district all these years because the unions and working class supported him always. Silicon Valley is not only about technologists and entrepreneurs. Ro has the backing from major labour unions and working class people this time,” said M. R. Rangaswamy, a community leader and entrepreneur based in Silicon Valley. Mr. Honda has always attacked Mr. Khanna for his close association with the tech industry, and this time, specifically for a contribution that he received from PayPal founder Peter Thiel. Mr. Thiel has endorsed Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

Jimmy Carter endorses him

Mr. Khanna had run for the seat first when was 27 and single. He joined the Obama administration in the Department of Commerce. Unlike last time, President Barack Obama has not endorsed Mr. Honda. Mr. Khanna has a valuable endorsement from former President Jimmy Carter. Having learned his lessons from the first two races, Mr. Khanna has kept his reputation of being an advocate for disruptive digital economy in the background, while pivoting his campaign around issues such as job creation, efficient public school system and other issues that touch that the lives of middle class people more closely.

Mr. Khanna was born in Philadelphia to immigrants parents from Punjab, and his maternal grandfather Amarnath Vidyalankar was a freedom fighter and a member of Lok Sabha.