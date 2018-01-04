Pakistan video 'shows' Kulbhushan Jadhav saying 'Indian diplomat shouted at my mother'

In this picture released by Pakistan Foreign Office, death row prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav speaks with his mother and wife through a glass screen at its building in Islamabad on December 25, 2017. Photo: Dr. Mohammad Faisal/Twitter | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Pakistan on Thursday issued a video in which death row convict Kulbhushan Jadhav is shown as saying an Indian High Commission diplomat shouted at his mother.

The video begins with Jadhav thanking the Indian and Pakistani governments for arranging a meeting with his mother and wife. “My mother was very happy to see me but I saw fear in her eyes and my wife's. After the meeting, the Indian diplomat shouted at my mother as if she is an alien,” he says.

“I want to tell the Indian public, government and media that I am a commissioned officer in the Indian Navy. Why are you lying about my working for an intelligence agency” he says.

Jadhav was arrested in March 2016 from the restive Balochistan province near the Iranian border. He was tried in a military court and sentenced to death for spying and terrorism. His appeal against his sentence is pending before Army Chief General Qamar Bajwa.

India approached the International Court of Justice and the court stayed the execution in May last year.

On December 25 last, the mother and the wife of Jhadav met him in Islamabad. Pakistan termed it a humanitarian gesture and not a consular access.

India claimed that Pakistani authorities mistreated Jadhav’s family by taking off their shoes and jewellery, including the mangal sutra. Pakistan termed it security measures and claimed that there was something suspicious in the shoes of Jadhav’s wife, which is being examined.

In response to a question about the video, an official spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs said, "This does not come as a surprise. Pakistan is simply continuing its practice of putting out coerced statements on video. It is time for them to realize that such propagandistic exercises simply carry no credibility. The absurdity of a captive under duress certifying his own welfare while mouthing allegations of his captors clearly merits no comment. Pakistan is best advised to fulfil its international obligations, whether it pertains to consular relations or UNSC resolutions 1267 and 1373 on terrorism and to desist from continuing violations of human rights of an Indian national."

