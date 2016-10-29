Manmeet Alisher died on the spot while several passengers managed to escape through the rear door.

A 29-year-old Indian-origin bus driver was on Friday burnt to death when a man poured some inflammable liquid on him in front of several shocked passengers in Australia’s Brisbane city, police said.

Manmeet Alisher, a well-known singer in the Punjabi community, was driving a Brisbane City Council bus when he was targeted by the man who threw an “incendiary device” at him which sparked a fire.

‘No racial or terror motive in Brisbane killing’

Police in Brisbane said a 48-year-old man was taken into custody in connection with the torching of an Indian-origin driver.

Manmeet Alisher was burnt to death on Friday, when he was driving a Brisbane City Council bus.

Police Commissioner Ian Stewart ruled out any possibilities of the attack being a racially motivated one.

“There is no evidence of any link to terrorist-type activities and certainly that has not become evident through the ongoing investigations that have occurred. We don’t believe there is evidence linking this to a racial complaint,” Mr. Stewart said.

Meanwhile, the Punjabi community in Brisbane expressed its shock over the death of Manmeet Alisher, also known as Manmeet Sharma.