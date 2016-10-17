Strongly reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks at the Goa summit that Pakistan is the “mothership of terrorism”, Premier Nawaz Sharif’s Adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz on Sunday accused the Indian leader of “misleading” the BRICS countries over the issue.

“Mr. Modi is misleading his BRICS and BIMSTEC colleagues,” Mr. Aziz alleged.

He also charged that the Indian leadership is “desperately trying to hide its brutalities” in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the Foreign Office, Mr. Aziz said Pakistan joined all members of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) and BIMSTEC in condemning terrorism and reaffirmed its full commitment to fight the menace of terrorism without discrimination, “including against the Indian state-sponsored terrorism on Pakistani soil.”

Mr. Aziz said the U.N. Human Rights High Commissioner in Geneva and the Secretary General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) have called for sending a fact-finding mission to Kashmir.

He said India had ‘failed’ in its attempt to portray the Kashmiris’ struggle as ‘terrorism.”