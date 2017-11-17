International

India, France to enhance counter-terror ties

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj meets Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France Jean-Yves Le Drian, in New Delhi on Friday.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Comes after Sushma Swaraj’s talks with her French counterpart Le Drian

Gravely concerned over growing terrorism, India and France on Friday decided to enhance counter- terror cooperation, and asked the international community to oppose those financing, sheltering and providing safe havens to terrorists.

This was announced by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj after her talks with her French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian, during which key bilateral, regional and international issues were discussed.

Grave concern

“We expressed grave concern on growing terrorism and decided that we need to fight the evil together. We appealed to all countries to oppose those financing, sheltering and providing safe havens to terrorists,” Ms. Swaraj said at a joint press event with the French Minister.

On maritime security, the two sides discussed growing cooperation in the Indian Ocean Region.

