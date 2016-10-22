His golden hair twists into smelly, fly-infested excrement. In other cartoons, his trademark locks are shaped into a tongue or a wall. His silhouette also serves as Adolf Hitler’s moustache.

Donald Trump has been such a well of inspiration for cartoonists that a gallery is dedicated to the Republican presidential candidate at Mexico City’s Caricature Museum.

The exhibit’s title takes aim at Trump’s threat to make Mexico pay for a giant barrier across the border: “Trump: A Wall of Cartoons.”

By calling Mexican migrants criminals and rapists, and vowing to deport millions back to their homeland, he has inspired a plethora of cartoonists from Mexico and other nations who contributed to the exhibit.

Other Mexicans have vented their anger by bashing pinatas of his likeness or burning his effigy. Among the cartoonists, there are some recurring themes: the bouffant hair, brick walls, fresh faeces and Nazi symbols.

One by the Mexican artist Antonio Rodriguez Garcia shows the Republican Party’s symbol — a red and blue elephant — defecating dung shaped like Mr. Trump’s unmistakable hairdo. Another signed Rodriguez shows Mr. Trump as Uncle Sam pointing his finger, with the phrase “I hate you” instead of the famous “I want you” message of the military recruitment poster.

In a similar far-right vein, the Spanish cartoonist Jose Rubio Malagon drew Trump’s hair into the shape of a hand doing a fascist salute. Belgium’s Luc Descheemaeker, or O-Sekoer, drew Hitler’s own distinctive haircut and small moustache, which, if you look closer, is Mr. Trump’s silhouette.

The cartoonist behind the exhibit is Arturo Kemchs, the president of the Ibero-American Union of Graphic Humorists. — AFP