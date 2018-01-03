Iceland’s pay parity move hailed

more-in

Other countries should follow Iceland which has become the first country to make it illegal to pay men more than women, politicians and equal rights campaigners said on Wednesday.

Iceland has been widely praised for introducing legislation on January 1 that imposes fines on any company or government agency with over 25 staff without a government certificate demonstrating pay equality.

The move is part of a bid to eradicate the gender pay gap by 2022 in the Nordic nation, where 38% of parliamentarians are women.