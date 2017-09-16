Iceland PM resigns, new polls soon

more-in

Iceland’s President has accepted the resignation of the volcanic island’s Prime Minister Bjarni Benediktsson, who says a new election mostly likely will be held on November 4.

Mr. Benediktsson lost his nine-month-old, centre-right coalition after one party quit over an attempt by the Prime Minister’s father to help clear the name of a convicted paedophile. President Gudni Johannesson met on Saturday with Mr. Benediktsson and was meeting with other party leaders later in the day.

A small centrist party, Bright Future, quit the ruling coalition on Friday.