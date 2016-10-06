"I don’t love. I don’t hate. We’ll see how it works," 70-year-old Trump said at a rally in Reno, Nevada, a day after Senator Tim Kaine, Democratic vice presidential candidate slammed him for praising Mr. Putin.

U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has shrugged off allegations that he would be too close to Vladimir Putin if elected, saying he was unsure of his relationship with the Russian President.

“I don’t love. I don’t hate. We’ll see how it works,” 70-year-old Trump said at an election rally in Reno, Nevada, a day after Senator Tim Kaine, Democratic vice presidential candidate slammed him for praising Mr. Putin.

“We’ll see. Maybe we’ll have a good relationship. Maybe we’ll have a horrible relationship. Maybe we’ll have a relationship right in the middle. I can say this. If we got along with Russia and Russia went out with us and knocked the hell out of ISIS, that’s OK with me, folks. That’s OK with me,” Mr. Trump, who had described Mr. Putin as a better leader than U.S. President Barack Obama, said.

Mr. Trump alleged that the allies of the U.S. are not paying their fair share.

“Foreign countries like Russia and China do not respect us. Do you ever see Hillary Clinton when she wants to talk tough about Putin? They say, Donald Trump loves Putin,” he said, adding that he has no strong feeling about the Russian leader.

The Republican nominee alleged that countries like China, Japan are printing huge sums of money.

“The devaluation of currencies is staggering as to what it represents to our country, our businesses, our citizens, and our jobs,” he said.

“Every time we start making progress, China devalues its currency and we go right back to the drawing board. Because you can’t compete against that. It’s cheating,” he alleged.

“We are not going to level playing field and our politicians do not understand what is going on. They really do not get it. And the ones that do get it are taken care of with political contributions so they close their eyes,” he said.