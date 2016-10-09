Says remarks in 2005 tape do “not represent the man that I know.”

Describing Donald Trump’s lewd remarks about groping women, shortly after his third marriage in 2005, as “unacceptable and offensive”, his wife Melania Trump today exhorted the people to accept his apology, just as she has.

“The words my husband used are unacceptable and offensive to me. This does not represent the man that I know. He has the heart and mind of a leader,” Mr. Trump’s wife said in a rare public statement, following a video that surfaced recently in which Trump was caught on mic making extremely lewd and sexually offensive remarks against women.

Ms. Trump (46), his wife of 11 years and a former Slovenian model, has said she hopes people will accept her husband’s apology “as I have, and focus on the important issues facing our nation and the world.”

Mr. Trump (70) had married her, making her his third wife in 2005. He was newly married in 2005 when he spoke in an uncovered video about trying to have sex with married women and groping others without permission.