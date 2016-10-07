The devastation has prompted authorities to postpone the presidential election scheduled for Sunday

Hurricane Matthew has killed at least 140 people, almost all of them in hard-hit Haiti, where authorities and rescue workers were still struggling to reach remote areas as the storm powered its way towards Florida.

Haiti’s civil protection service put the toll in the impoverished Caribbean nation at 108 dead, with many of them killed by falling trees, flying debris and swollen rivers. The Interior Ministry, a Mayor and other local officials confirmed 28 other deaths to Reuters across Haiti.

That included 24 people killed in the coastal town of Roche-a-Bateau in Sud Department and 38 in the department Grand Anse, areas directly in the path of the hurricane.

Four people were killed earlier in the Dominican Republic, which shares the island of Hispaniola with Haiti.

The devastation in Haiti prompted authorities to postpone a presidential election scheduled for Sunday.

Heads towards U.S.



On Thursday, the hurricane barrelled toward the southeastern United States. As Matthew blew through the northwestern Bahamas on Thursday en route to Florida’s Atlantic coast, it became an “extremely dangerous” hurricane carrying winds of 140 miles per hour (220 kph), the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

That made it a Category 4 hurricane and it was likely to remain so as it approached the United States, where it could either take direct aim at Florida or brush along the State’s coast through Friday night, the centre said.

More than 12 million people in the United States were under hurricane watches and warnings, according to the Weather Channel.

Roads in Florida, Georgia and North and South Carolina were jammed and gas stations and food stores ran out of supplies as the storm approached with not just high winds but strong storm surges and drenching rain.

Florida Governor Rick Scott warned there could be “catastrophic” damage if Matthew slammed directly into the State, and urged some 1.5 million people there to heed evacuation orders.

MR. Scott, who activated several thousand National Guard troops to help deal with the storm, warned that millions of people were likely to be left without power.

Florida, Georgia and South Carolina opened shelters for evacuees. As of Thursday morning, more than 3,000 people were being housed in 60 shelters in Florida, Scott said.

In Washington, White House spokesman Josh Earnest encouraged residents in the path of the storm to heed warnings from local governments about evacuations and seeking shelter. Schools and airports across the region were closed on Thursday and some hospitals were evacuated, according to local media.