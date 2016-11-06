She was at the center of a political storm last week after the FBI announced that it is reopening its investigation into Clinton’s email scandal after they found pertinent emails related to the case on a laptop shared by Abedin and her estranged husband Anthony Weiner.

Huma Abedin, a close Hillary Clinton aide who was recently at the centre of the email scandal, has featured in a short documentary released by the Clinton Campaign that chronicles its election journey.

Ms. Abedin appears several times in the more than seven-minute documentary titled ‘The story of us’

“Hold on!” Ms. Abedin exclaims to other aides abroad a campaign plane as the video cuts to footage of a news channel that projects Ms. Clinton as the presumptive nominee of the Democratic party this summer.

Ms. Abedin, who is both of Pakistani and Indian origin, also appears in the footage as Ms. Clinton takes the stage during the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia this summer.

Among other things, the documentary also shows the famous speech of First Lady Michelle Obama in which she says “when they go low, we go high”.

Khizr Khan, the Pakistani-American and father of a US soldier who died in a combat operation in Iraq, also appears in the footage in which he is addressing the Democratic National Convention.

Ms. Abedin is also seen sitting alongside Ms. Clinton watching US President Barack Obama addressing the Philadelphia Convention in July.

The documentary chronicles the campaign since it was launched on April 12, 2015.

The film shares behind-the-scenes footage, chronicling the major moments of the Clinton campaign —— from the building blocks of Iowa, through the historic Democratic nomination and right up to today.

Hillary for America is looking to share the documentary with 20 million people via social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.