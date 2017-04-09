International

The story of Hitler's Jewish landlord

According to a research, Hitler treated his Jewish landlord, Hugo Erlanger, “with courtesy” despite harboring strong anti-Semitism that would later contribute to the Nazi leader’s murderous policy against Jews.  

Nazi leader lived at the house of a merchant, Hugo Erlanger, in Munich’s Lehel district from 1920 till 1929.

A German historian says Nazi leader Adolf Hitler lived for almost a decade in a house that belonged to a Jewish merchant.

Paul Hoser says Hitler lived at Thierschstrasse 41 in Munich’s Lehel district from 1920 till 1929, interrupted by a year spent at Landsberg prison for staging a failed coup in Bavaria.

Writing in the quarterly VfZ, Mr. Hoser said the house was bought in 1921 by Hugo Erlanger. He lost the house in 1934, after falling behind on mortgage payments.

He treated owner with courtesy

According to the research, Hitler treated his Jewish landlord “with courtesy” despite harboring strong anti-Semitism that would later contribute to the Nazi leader’s murderous policy against Jews. Erlanger survived the war and was able to get his house back in 1949.

The research was first reported on Saturday by Der Spiegel magazine.

